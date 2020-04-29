Vietnamese cement dispatches slip in March

Vietnamese producers supplied 6,508,053t of cement to the domestic market in March 2020, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). This represents a decrease of one per cent YoY but a 55 per cent MoM rise.



VICEM sales in March 2020 fell five per cent YoY but rose 61 per cent MoM to 2,224,216t while deliveries by its affiliates saw a nine per cent YoY drop and 50 per cent rise MoM to 1,773,837t. Other cement companies supplied 2,510,000t, up nine and 53 per cent YoY and MoM, respectively.



Exports declined 20 per cent YoY but increased 16 per cent MoM to 2,668,245t in March 2020. Of this total clinker exports reached 1,744,310t, representing a 20 per cent fall YoY but a 46 per cent advance MoM. Cement exports were down 21 per cent YoY and 17 per cent MoM to 923,935t.



First-quarter 2020 shipments

In the first three months of 2020 total domestic cement deliveries slipped by two per cent YoY to 13.585Mt. VICEM saw its sales retreat by seven per cent YoY to 4.511Mt while its affiliates reported a two per cent drop to 3.714Mt. The country’s other cement producers noted a four per cent advance in shipments to 5.36Mt.



Total exports fell by 10 per cent to 7.51Mt when compared with the 3Q19 as overseas clinker shipments fell 18 per cent YoY to 4.264Mt. Cement exports were unable to offset the drop despite a four per cent increase YoY to 3.247Mt.

