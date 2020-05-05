Moroccan cement dispatches contract 56% in April

Morocco’s cement deliveries saw 55.5 per cent drop to 552,472t in April 2020 from 1,241,463t in April 2019, according to the members of the country’s cement association, APC.



In the first four months of 2020, dispatches declined by 20.6 per cent to 3.919Mt from 4.808Mt in the 4M2019.



APC members are Votorantim-owned Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc (HeidelbergCement) and LafargeHolcim Maroc with a combined cement capacity of approximately 24Mta.

