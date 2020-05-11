CemNet.com » Cement News » Ukraine cement output up 6% in 1Q20

Ukraine cement output up 6% in 1Q20
By ICR Newsroom
11 May 2020


Ukrainian cement plants have increased their output by 6.3 per cent  YoY in the first quarter of 2020, according to Esmerk CIS News.

In January-March 2020 a total of 1.625Mt of cement were produced in the country.

If the current growth trend continues, production volumes are expected to exceed 10Mt by the end of the year.

