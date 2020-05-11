Ukraine cement output up 6% in 1Q20

ICR Newsroom By 11 May 2020

Ukrainian cement plants have increased their output by 6.3 per cent YoY in the first quarter of 2020, according to Esmerk CIS News.



In January-March 2020 a total of 1.625Mt of cement were produced in the country.



If the current growth trend continues, production volumes are expected to exceed 10Mt by the end of the year.

