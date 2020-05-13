Dangote Cement Cameroon SA donates PPE equipment

13 May 2020

As part of its corporate social responsibility project, Dangote Cement Cameroon SA has handed over personal protection equipment (PPE) kits worth XAF100m (US$165,000) to the Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health to support healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.



Speaking at the handover of the materials, Country Manager of Dangote Cement Cameroon SA, Abdullahi Baba, said, "These are important products for medical personnel. Dangote Cement is a corporate responsible company. Our concern here is the health of citizens."



Support materials handed over to the Ministry of Public Health include; 15,000 masks, 10,000 shoe covers, 3260l of chlorinated water, 120 thermo-flashes, 90,000 gloves, 100 sprayers and 1440 packages of food supplements.

Published under