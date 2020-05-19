Udaipur Cement Works records 207% surge in EBITDA

India’s Udaipur Cement Works has reported an 18.4 per cent increase in total income to INR6.85bn (US$90.2m) for the financial year ending 31 March 2020, compared with INR5.79bn in the FY18-19.



EBITDA surged 206.7 per cent YoY to INR1.26bn from INR410.9m. The company’s net profit also reached INR155.2m from an INR407.3m net loss in the previous fiscal year.

