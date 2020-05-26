Vietnamese producers faced falling sales in April

ICR Newsroom By 26 May 2020

Vietnam’s cement market contracted 11 per cent YoY and 13 per cent MoM as domestic cement sales reached 5,664,973t in April 2020, according to the latest data from the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



VICEM sales reached 1,935,056t in April, down 11 per cent YoY and 13 per cent MoM while its affiliates sold 1,569,917t, down 13 and 11 per cent when compared with the volumes in the same period of the previous year and the previous month, respectively. Other cement companies reported an eight per cent YoY and a 14 per cent MoM drop to 2,160,000t.



Exports edged down to a similar extent with total cement and clinker exports falling 11 per cent YoY and 12 per cent MoM to 2,415,312t in April 2020. While clinker exports slipped by one per cent YoY and MoM to 1,725,312t, the drop in cement exports was significantly larger – 32 per cent YoY and 25 per cent MoM. Vietnam exported 690,000t of cement in April 2020.



January-April 2020

In the first four months of 2020 Vietnamese cement consumption slipped four per cent YoY to 19.25Mt.



VICEM sales were down eight per cent YoY to 6.446Mt while its affiliates saw a six per cent decrease to 5.284Mt over the period. However, sales by other cement producers remained stable at 7.52Mt.



Export sales fell 11 per cent YoY to 9.926Mt with clinker volumes noting the largest drop at 14 per cent to 5.989Mt. Cement exports were down five per cent YoY to 3.937Mt when compared with the 4M19.

Published under