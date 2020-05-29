US cement market expands 5% in March

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico advanced 5.1 per cent YoY to 7.7Mt in March 2020, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).



The leading consuming states in the US were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, with a combined share of 45 per cent of March shipments.



In terms of output, Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama were the top five states. No plant closures or idlings due to the coronavirus pandemic were reported in March 2020.



Masonry cement deliveries edged up slightly to 202,000t when compared with the year-ago period. A share of 58 per cent of the total market was accounted for by the five leading masonry cement consuming states Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California and Georgia.



Clinker production in the US (excluding Puerto Rico) increased 3.2 per cent YoY to 6Mt. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Pennsylvania. They accounted for 55 per cent of clinker output.



Imports of cement and clinker into the USA were up seven per cent YoY to reach 1.4Mt.



January-March 2020

In the first quarter of 2020, deliveries of Portland and blended cement in the US and Puerto Rico were up eight per cent to 21Mt when compared with the 1Q19.



In addition, shipments of masonry cement during the first three months of the year remained stable at 555,000t.



Clinker output in the US in the 1Q20 rose six per cent YoY to 16.6Mt.



In addition, 3.5Mt of clinker and cement were imported into the country, representing a 17 per cent advance when compared with the 1Q19. Turkey was the largest importer with just over 1Mt, followed by Canada (0.811Mt), Greece (0.515Mt) and Mexico (0.418Mt).

