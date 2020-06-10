Cementos Cosmos to burn tyres at Toral de los Vados

ICR Newsroom By 10 June 2020

The Toral de los Vados cement works, operated by Cementos Cosmos, will be able to use waste tyres as alternative fuel following the granting of an Integrated Environmental Authorisation.



The plant will be able to replace 30 per cent of its current petcoke fuel usage with waste tyres. The step will result in lower energy costs as well as reduced CO2 emissions.



Cementos Cosmos applied for the authorisation in February 2018 and following a two-year approval process, the cement producer joins other Spanish cement plants in using alternative fuels.

