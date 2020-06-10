Cement sales in Puerto Rico up 2% in May

ICR Newsroom By 10 June 2020

Puerto Rican cement sales increased 2.1 per cent YoY to 52,824t – the first increase since October and the highest level in seven months, according to the country’s Statistics Institute. In May 2019 sales stood at 51,546t while for the full year, they fell 5.6 per cent YoY to 575,100t.



Cement sales were significantly impacted by COVID-19 in March and April, seeing declines of 55.1 and 60.6 per cent, respectively.



Domestic cement output advanced 2.5 per cent YoY to 43,878t in May 2020 – the first increase in the year to date. Last year cement production fell 6.7 per cent YoY to 523,980t.

