Chilean cement demand down 23% in April

ICR Newsroom By 12 June 2020

Cement consumption in Chile contracted by 22.9 per cent YoY to 268,319t in April 2020 from 348,151t in April 2019, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



In the January-April 2020 period, demand for cement in the South American country declined 10.7 per cent YoY to 1,276,105t. In the 4M19, 1,428,225t of cement was sold on the domestic market.

