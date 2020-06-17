Senegal sees contraction in cement sector

ICR Newsroom By 17 June 2020

Cement exports from Senegal have fallen by 42.3 per cent MoM in March 2020 while domestic sales slipped by 0.5 per cent, according to ANSD, the national agency for statistics and demography. YoY the drop was 41.5 per cent for exports while domestic sales edged up 0.2 per cent.



Output at the country’s cement plants declined by 9.5 per cent MoM and 7.7 per cent YoY.

Published under