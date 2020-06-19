Tajikistan exports 0.5Mt of cement in Jan-May

ICR Newsroom By 19 June 2020

In the 5M20 Tajikistan produced over 1.5Mt of cement and exported 0.5Mt of this output, according to Avesta.



The largest share of exports, 238,300t, was supplied to Uzbekistan, with an additional 227,200t to Afghanistan and 34,100t to Kyrgyzstan. Total cement exports were valued at US$20.5m.

