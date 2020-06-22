Carthage Cement begins exporting cement to Italy

Tunisia’s Carthage Cement launched its first export shipment of 4100t of EC-certified Portland cement to Italy last Friday.

The dispatch is reportedly part of a larger contract to supply 250,000t of cement and clinker to Europe.

"Our company has got a certification of the products in compliance with the requirements of the European standards, which has helped us be the first to enter the European market and we intend to remain there," indicated Brahim Sanaa, CEO, Carthage Cement.

