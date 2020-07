Moroccan cement demand expands 33% in June

ICR Newsroom By 03 July 2020

Cement consumption in Morocco increased 33 per cent YoY to 1,129,708t in June 2020 when compared with June 2019, when demand stood at 849,524t, according to data by the country's cement association, APC.

However, in the first half year of 2020 domestic sales fell 18.5 per cent YoY to 5.473Mt, down from 6.718Mt reported in the 1H19.

