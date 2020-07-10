SLK Cement unifies assets

ICR Newsroom By 10 July 2020

Dyckerhoff Korkino Cement has completed its merger with SLK Cement, as part of parent company Buzzi Unicem’s reorganisation of its Russian assets under the unified SLK Cement brand.



According to SLK Cement’s CEO, Andrey Immoreev, the company will continue to improve its production process, product and client service.



SLK Cement currently includes the subsidiaries of Sukholozhskcement, Omsk and Korkino Cement as well as the CemTrans transport company. The company supplies its products mainly to the Urals and Omsk regions.

