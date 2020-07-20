Orient Cement evaluates COVID-19 impact on operations

20 July 2020

India's Orient Cement Ltd estimates that it lost around 225,000t of cement sales towards the end of the FY19-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have an impact of up to INR300m (US$4m) on its EBITDA.



However, the company also noted that it doesn't anticipate any challenges in meeting its financial obligations going forwards.

