Spain’s cement demand falls 17% in 1H19

ICR Newsroom By 21 July 2020

Cement consumption in Spain declined 16.5 per cent to 6.1Mt in the first half of 2020 when compared with the 1H19, according to Oficemen, the country’s cement association. The association attributes the fall to the halt in construction works due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"In June, many of the works paralysed during the confinement, for example, real estate developments, were resumed, but the monthly positive data should not make us think of a recovery in the sector," explains Oficemen president, Victor García Brosa.



In addition, cement exports fell 14.1 per cent YoY in the 1H20, representing a loss of 456,000t. Imports decreased by 26.6 per cent YoY.



However, in June cement demand picked up 5.2 per cent YoY and exports were up 4.7 per cent YoY. Imports declined by 64.4 per cent YoY, reports the association.

