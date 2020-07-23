Dangote Cameroon appoints new MD

ICR Newsroom By 23 July 2020

Dangote Cement Cameroon appointed Bertrand Thaïs Mbouck as new managing director, succeeding Abdullahi Baba.



In addition to postings within the group, Mr Mbouck has also served as investment adviser at Cemac since January 2018 and held posts at Senegal-based SUWA between 2012-15.

