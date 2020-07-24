Cemex launches Vertua® low-carbon concrete

Cemex has launched Vertua® a low-carbon concrete range of products designed to offset residual CO2 and provide a CarbonNeutral® concrete product.
Vertuar achieves a 70 per cent reduction in embodied carbon emissions, claims Cemex. The range offers concrete solutions for foundations, floors and walls of buildings.
"Vertua® is part of our ambition to deliver net-zero CO2 concrete globally to all of our customers by 2050. It is also part of our effort to accomplish a 35 per cnet reduction of net specific CO2 emissions per tonne of cementitious product by 2030," said Davide Zampini, head of Cemex Global R&D and IP management.
