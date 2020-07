Lebanese cement plants call for restart quarries

ICR Newsroom By 27 July 2020

Cement companies in Lebanon have called on the authorities to authorise the restart of their quarries, which they said activity had been for nearly seven month due to measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Cement prices had reached new heights on the informal market and cement production needed to be restarted, they said. Quarries in northern Lebanon have been particularly affected.

