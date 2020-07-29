Pakistani cement output falls 35% in May

Pakistan's Federal Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released production data for May and the 11-month period of July 2019-May 2020.

The overall output of large-scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) in Pakistan declined by 10.3 per cent during the 11FY19-20, when compared to the equivalent period of the previous year, according to the country’s Federal Bureau of Statistics. Domestic cement production decreased by 3.8 per cent YoY to 37.012Mt in the 11MFY19-20, compared to 35.623Mt in the equivalent period of the year-ago period.

In May alone, the LSMI output decreased by 24.8 per cent YoY, due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cement output slid by 35.4 per cent YoY to 3.534Mt.







