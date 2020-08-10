Birla Corp to expand Durgapur grinding unit

India's Birla Corp, owned by MP Birla Group plans to expand the existing capacity of its grinding plant at West Bengal’s Durgapur by installing an INR72,570m (US$968m) cement grinding unit. The company said that the demand of premium slag-based cement in the eastern region is expected to be robust and therefore, it would require extra grinding capacity.
"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today approved the proposal to carry out the expansion of existing capacity of grinding cement plant at Durgapur by installing a cement grinding unit ie, one cement mill (VRM) having cement capacity of 0.24Mta. The capacity of grinding cement plant at Durgapur will increase to 1.54Mta after the above expansion,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
