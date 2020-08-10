VDZ to move to new premises

For more than 60 years, Germany's cement association Verein Deutscher Zementwerke eV (VDZ)'s research institute in Düsseldorf has been the home and focal point not only for many generations of its employees but also for the representatives of the cement industry. Now, in the first week of September this year, VDZ will move into new premises, a step which will provide a new, long-time perspective.



VDZ's new home is located close to its previous building, with excellent 15-minute connections to Düsseldorf’s airport and main station. Moving into the new building goes hand-in-hand with a relaunch of VDZ's branding. A new, slightly adapted corporate design underlines the development of VDZ in recent years. A new claim – 'evolving the well-established' – was developed in which not only VDZ member companies were involved, but also customers and further stakeholders. It reflects VDZ's vision to always rethink and further develop existing positions or even beliefs.



As an integral part of the German cement industry since 1877, VDZ represents the industry as a trade association in relevant questions.



