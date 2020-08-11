Vietnamese exports surge while domestic sales fall in June

11 August 2020

Cement sales in Vietnam fell by eight per cent in June 2020 when compared to June 2019, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Shipments reached 5,215,388t, noting a similar MoM decrease from 5,680,883t in May 2020.



Of this total, VICEM reported an eight per cent YoY decline to 1,693,426t while sales of its joint ventures were down 10 per cent YoY to 1,371,962t in June. Other cement companies saw their dispatches drop by six per cent to 2,150,000t.



Exports surged 36 per cent YoY to 2,521,653t in June 2020 when compared with June 2019. Cement exports soared 81 per cent to 1,433,687 while clinker exports edged up three per cent to 1,087,966t when compared with June 2019.



1H20 sales

In the January-June 2020 period, domestic sales fell five per cent YoY to 30.146Mt with both VICEM and its joint ventures noting a seven per cent YoY drop in deliveries to 10.115Mt and 8.152Mt, respectively. Other cement producers saw sales slip by one per cent to 11.88Mt when compared with the 1H19.



Exports in the first half of 2020 edged up one per cent to 15.586Mt as cement export volumes improved by two per cent YoY, increasing to 6.257Mt in the 1H20. Clinker exports slipped by one per cent to 9.33Mt YoY.

