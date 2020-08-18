Turkish cement exports to Germany rose 4.2% in the 1H20

18 August 2020

The export of cement from Turkey to Germany increased 4.2 per cent from January-July 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding US$140.4m, reported the Turkish Ministry of Trade.



Turkey exported US$22.7m of cement to Germany in July 2020, up 8.4 per cent on the year-ago period. The country's export of cement to world markets in January-July 2020 increased by 0.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to more than US$2.06bn.



"In July 2020, Turkey's export of cement to international markets amounted to US$351.6m, which is 11.5 per cent more compared to the same month of 2019,” the ministry added. Turkey’s export of cement to international markets in July this year amounted to 2.3 per cent of the country’s total export.



During the last 12 months (July 2019-July 2020), Turkey exported cement in the amount of more than US$3.5bn.

Published under