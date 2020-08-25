Vietnam reports surge in exports in July

25 August 2020

Cement sales in Vietnam fell eight per cent YoY but edged up by two per cent to 5.335Mt in July 2020, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM dispatched 1.765Mt, down six per cent YoY but up four per cent MoM, while its joint ventures saw sales decrease by 13 per cent YoY although MoM they advanced one per cent. VNCA reported sales of other Vietnamese cement producers down by seven per cent YoY, but up two per cent MoM.



In terms of exports, volumes increased 43 per cent YoY and 18 per cent MoM to 3.274Mt. This includes 1.749Mt of clinker, with shipments down 24 per cent YoY but up 31 per cent MoM, and 1.525Mt of cement, representing a six per cent increase YoY and MoM.



January-July 2020

In the January-July 2020 period, domestic cement sales fell five per cent YoY to 35.481Mt. VICEM reported sales of 11.88Mt, representing a decline of seven per cent, while its joint ventures saw sales decline by eight per cent to 9.532Mt. Sales of the country’s other cement producers slipped by two per cent YoY to 14.07Mt.



Exports advanced seven per cent to 19.121Mt. Cement exports increased 12 per cent YoY to 7.793Mt while clinker exports were up five per cent YoY to 11.328Mt.

