Chilean cement market contracts 14% in 6M20

ICR Newsroom By 26 August 2020

Cement dispatches in Chile fell 15.4 per cent YoY in May 2020 to 291,781t from 345,001t in May 2019, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC). In June the market continued to contract, with sales down 26.9 per cent YoY to 213,502t from 291,979t in June 2019.



In the first six months of 2020 demand in the South American country declined 13.7 per cent YoY to 1,781,388t from 2,065,205t in the 6M19.







