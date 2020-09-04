Argos supplies Túnel de la Línea mega-project in Colombia

04 September 2020

Colombia-based Argos has supplied up to 0.7Mm3 of specialised and high-resistance ready-mix concrete and more than 220,000t of cement for the Túnel de la Línea. To supply the project in real-time the company has installed five plants on site.



“We are proud to have participated as allies in the construction of this mega-work that represents a great milestone for the infrastructure of our country and Latin America. This was a project that represented great logistical and technical challenges that Argos had face with commitment. We are sure that this strategic work of interconnection will contribute enormously to the progress of Colombia and its people. This reflects our high purpose to continue contributing to the construction of dreams that drive development and transform lives,” said Tomás Restrepo, Argos’ vice president of the Colombia region.



The tunnel is one of the country’s key infrastructure projects and when completed will be the longest tunnel in Latin America and one of the 20 longest road tunnels in the world. It runs 8.65km and is made up of three short tunnels, 13.4km of double roadway and five viaducts. The project connects the Central Mountain Range between Cajamarca (Tolima) and Calarcá (Quindío) and links the port of Buenaventura with the centre of the country. It is estimated that the savings in total travel time will be 1h 20min when the project is completed.

