China’s cement production up 4% in July

Chinese cement output increased 3.6 per cent in July as a pick-up in the economy drove cement consumption, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information technology.
China produced 220Mt of cement in July 2020 when compared with July 2019.
In the first seven months of 2020, production declined by 3.5 per cent YoY to 1.22bnt. The sector’s total revenues fell 5.5 per cent YoY to CNY510.9bn (US$74.7bn). Its total profits reached CNY92.6bn.
