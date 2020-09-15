Puerto Rican cement sales up 24% in August

Cement sales in Puerto Rico increased 24.4 per cent to 59,295t in August 2020 when compared with August 2019, according to data provided by Cemex Puerto Rico and Argos San Juan Corp to the Instituto de Estadisticas of Puerto Rico.



Output fell 14.9 per cent to 38,551t in August when compared with the year-ago period, as compiled by the country’s Banco de Desarrollo Económico.



In the year to date, 364,839t of cement was dispatched, down 6.1 per cent YoY. Cement production declined 11.6 per cent YoY to 314,446t.

