Iran exports 5.84Mt of cement in five months

22 September 2020

Iran has exported more than 5.84Mt of cement worth US$127.99m during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (20 March-21 August 2020), according to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan were the top importers of cement from Iran during the period.

As recently announced, the production of major construction industry materials is more than double the country's demand.

"In this area [the construction industry], not only we do not have any worries about the supply of raw materials; but in important items of this industry such as steel, cement and ceramic tiles, our production is almost double the country’s needs," said Jafar Sarqeini, acting minister of industry, mining, and trade.

Published under