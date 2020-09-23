Total Lubrifiants acquires Lubrilog SAS

Total Lubrifiants, the world's fourth-largest international lubricants company, has acquired Lubrilog SAS. Lubrilog SAS is a French company, based in Romans-sur-Isère, specialised in the formulation and production of very high-performance synthetic lubricants many of which are used in the cement industry.



The high-quality products of Lubrilog are tailored to specific customer needs and able to meet a wide range of extreme technical constraints.

"This acquisition will create value for both Total and its customers," said Total Lubrifiants. "It will strengthen Total Lubrifiants'position in the industrial lubricants market bringing a high level of expertise for critical applications in some key sectors such as mining or cement and materials."

