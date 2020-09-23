Vietnam’s domestic sales stable while exports see hike in August

Cement sales in Vietnam remained stable YoY at 5.206Mt but fell by two per cent MoM in August 2020, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM dispatched 1.63Mt, down two per cent YoY and eight per cent MoM, while its joint ventures saw sales decrease by four per cent YoY and three per cent MoM as they posted sales of 1.336Mt. Other Vietnamese cement producers saw sales rise four per cent YoY and two per cent MoM to 2.24Mt.



In terms of exports, volumes increased 54 per cent YoY and 29 per cent MoM to 4.239Mt. This includes 2.977Mt of clinker, with shipments up eight per cent YoY and 70 per cent MoM. Cement exports declined by 35 per cent YoY and 17 per cent MoM to 1.262Mt.



January-August 2020

In the January-August 2020 period, domestic cement sales dropped four per cent YoY to 40.687Mt. VICEM reported sales of 13.51Mt, representing a YoY decline of seven per cent, while its joint ventures saw similar drop to 10.868Mt. Sales of the country’s other cement producers remained stable at 16.31Mt when compared with the 8M19.



Exports advanced 14 per cent YoY to 23.359Mt. Clinker exports increased 12 per cent to 14.305Mt when compared with the year-ago period while cement exports increased 16 per cent YoY to 9.055Mt.

