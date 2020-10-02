FLSmidth acquires KnowledgeScape for its digital portfolio

02 October 2020

FLSmidth has acquired KnowledgeScape and its advanced solutions to expand its digital ENABLR™ portfolio. The KnowledgeScape™ portfolio has documented capabilities in increasing the total output of a processing plant by 4-10 per cent. At the same time, its solutions reduce power, water and reagent consumption, which contribute significantly to the goals of FLSmidth’s MissionZero sustainability strategy.

"With this acquisition, FLSmidth reinforces a strong track record of M&A and integration, with special emphasis on the retention of local talent. This acquisition will further solidify FLSmidth as a leading supplier of digital optimisation to the minerals processing industry," adds Mikko Tepponen, CDO at FLSmidth.

Dustin Collins, CEO, KnowledgeScape, states: "We are excited to join FLSmidth and become a part of its amazing team of mining solutions experts. We are looking forward to providing FLSmidth customers with ever improving optimisation technologies that save costs, time, and drive sustainability."



Meanwhile, Novo Holdings A/S has reduced its holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,455,584 shares, which corresponds to 4.79 per cent of the total nominal share capital and voting rights in FLSmidth & Co A/S.

