INSEE Sri Lanka appoints new CEO

08 October 2020

Gustavo Navarro has been appointed as the new CEO of INSEE Cement Sri Lanka. Mr Navarro took up the position on 1 September after Nanndana Ekanayake relinquished the CEO duties after three-and-a-half years in the position.

Mr Navarro was previously CEO for Holcim in Serbia and Russia as well as CEO for CRH's Romanian subsidiary.

