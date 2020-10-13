Cement sales in Puerto Rico up 38% in September

Cement sales in Puerto Rico increased 38.4 per cent YoY in September, according to the country’s statistics institute. A total of 1.41m bags of 94 pounds, or 60,119t, was sold, representing the fifth consecutive rise and the highest September sales in the last eight years.
Cement sales plummeted in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic but have been recovering since May.
However, output saw its second consecutive decline in September, down 3.6 per cent YoY to 929,000 bags, or 39,610t.
Cement sales in Puerto Rico increased 38.4 per cent YoY in September, according to the country’s statistics institute. A total of 1.41m bags of 94 pounds, or 60,119t, was sold, representing the fifth consecutive rise and the highest September sales in the last eight years.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email