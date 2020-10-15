TCMB appoints new CEO

15 October 2020

As of 13 October 2020, Volkan Bozay was appointed CEO of the Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association (TÇMB). He succeeds Ismail Bulut, who will continue his activities as an advisor to the chairman of the Board of Directors, having made major contributions to the TÇMB 's strategic work areas during his tenure as CEO.

Dr Tamer Saka, chairman of the Board of TÇMB, made the following statement: "We would like to extend our gratitude to Mr İsmail Bulut for his valuable contributions and carrying out important works as CEO wishing him success in his new position. We believe that; with his valuable experience in the public and private sectors, Volkan Bozay, who took over the service flag, will make significant contributions to our organisation and cement industry. First and foremost of these contributions will be to carry the TÇMB to its future vision by realising the strategic priorities of the sector. In advance, we wish him success."

Serving as an executive in public and private sectors for many years, Mr Bozay started his professional career taking many executive posts respectively, specialist at R&D Unit of Undersecretariat of Treasury and Foreign Trade, then assigned as the Head of the Finance Department of the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) .

Mr Bozay received his Masters of Business Administration degree on finance and strategy from Peter F Drucker School of Management, Claremont Graduate University, USA. He also holds a BA in Business Administration from Middle East Technical University, Turkey.

