LafargeHolcim Bangladesh posts 3% increase in net sales

16 October 2020

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh recorded a three per cent rise in net sales during the third quarter of this year, increasing to BDT3.655bn (US$43.09m) from BDT3.558bn in the 3Q19.

"Our efforts on health, cost and cash have ensured that we stay focused during the crisis while our fast progress on digital helped us being effective in the market place" said Rajesh Kumar Surana, CEO and country representative.

Profit after tax advanced 71 per cent to BDT654m for the 3Q20, compared to BDT381m in the year-ago period. During the quarter, an enhanced focus on supply chain management, contract negotiations and improved production efficiencies have helped to partially address the impact of softer volume growth, according to the company.

Published under