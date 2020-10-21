CemNet.com » Cement News » Cement price in Paraguay continues to rise

Cement price in Paraguay continues to rise
By ICR Newsroom
21 October 2020


A cement shortage in Paraguay has resulted in another price rise. Bulk CCPII F40 cement, sold by Yguazu Cementos, used in the production of industrial concrete, has seen a 10.7 per cent increase in price since the start of the year and now costs PYG974,000/t (US$138.88), according to ABC Color.

In the last few days, INC also announced a price rise to PYG39,800/bag. It cited higher transport costs as primary driver for the price increased. High water levels in the Paraguay river have led to the use of trucks to move materials.

