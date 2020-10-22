Two plants in Uzbekistan report fall in production

22 October 2020

According to Uzbekistan’s Antimonopoly Committee, Akhangarancement announced the failure of two rotary kilns on 7 October. As a result, the company’s cement volumes offered for sale decreased on average from 7000 to 5000tpd.

Almalyk MMC’s Jizzakh cement plant has also seen its production volumes decrease from 11,000 to 5000tpd on average, due to ongoing repairs on its kiln.

Therefore, the average volume of daily production in the country amounts to almost 37,000tpd with sales at 35,000tpd.

Published under