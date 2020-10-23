Vietnamese cement market contracts 12% in September

ICR Newsroom By 23 October 2020

Total cement sales in Vietnam fell by 12 per cent YoY and by seven per cent MoM to 4,826,791t, according to the Vietnamese National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total VICEM sales reached 1,593,160t, down 13 per cent YoY and two per cent MoM, while VICEM’s affiliates reported an eight per cent YoY and four per cent MoM falls in sales to 1,283,631t. Other cement producers saw deliveries fall by 14 per cent YoY and 13 per cent MoM to 1,950,000t.



However, exports doubled YoY to 5,320,173t although MoM the advance was a more modest 26 per cent. Clinker sales reached 3,934,766t, up 48 per cent YoY and 32 per cent MoM, while cement exports fell 25 per cent YoY to 1,385,407t. However, when compared with August 2020, cement exports noted a 10 per cent rise.



January-September 2020

The Vietnamese cement market contracted by six per cent to 45.3778Mt in the first nine months f 2020. VICEM saw its sales decline by eight per cent YoY to 14.975Mt while its affiliates reported a seven per cent drop to 12.143Mt. Other domestic cement producers saw a two per cent YoY decrease in sales to 18.26Mt.



Total exports in the January-September 2020 period advanced by 24 per cent YoY to 28.68Mt. The largest share was represented by clinker volumes, which increased by 25 per cent to 18.24Mt. Cement exports grew by 22 per cent YoY to 10.44Mt.

