Tajikistan exports 31% of production in 9M20

28 October 2020


Tajikistan exported 990,000t of cement in the January-September period of 2020, according to the country’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

Around 31 per cent of the cement produced in the country was exported in the 9M20, mainly to Uzbekistan (562,000t), Afghanistan (391,000t) and Kyrgyzstan (43,000t).

Three Tajik-Chinese joint ventures accounted for 82 per cent of cement production in the nine-month period. This included Huaxin Gayur Cement (27.1 per cent), Chzungtsai Mohir Cement (27.9 per cent) and Huaxin Gayur Sughd Cement (26.7 per cent).

In total, Tajikistan produced 3.2Mt of cement in the first nine months of 2020.

