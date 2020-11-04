Tokyo Cement (Lanka) Plc increases profits by 163% in FY2Q21

Tokyo Cement (Lanka) Plc reported earnings of LKR2.12bn (US$11.49m) for the FY2Q21 on revenues of LKR11.4bn. Profits and revenues were up 163 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, compared to the July-September period in 2019.

Domestic cement production in August 2020 rose by 17.4 per cent to 392,000t compared to 334,000t in August 2019, reports the Daily Mirror. The cumulative cement production from January to August 2020 rose by six per cent to 2.448Mt, up from 2.31Mt in 1H19.

