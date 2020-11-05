Chilean market contraction slows in 3Q

ICR Newsroom By 05 November 2020

Chilean cement dispatches fell 13 per cent to 868,487t in July-September 2020 from 998,291t in the 3Q19, according to the country’s chamber of construction, CChC. The latest data show a deceleration of the drop in consumption experienced in the second quarter of 2020. In the 2Q20 dispatches reached 773,602t, representing a 21.5 per cent decrease when compared with the 2Q19.



Deliveries in July declined 25.1 per cent YoY to 233,186t as market contraction slowed from 42.2 per cent in June. This trend continued in August with dispatches down 9.1 per cent YoY to 307,117t from 369,337t. In September 328,184t of cement were delivered, representing a four per cent fall when compared with 311,328t reported in September 2019.

