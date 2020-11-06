MBCC Group acquires BASF Construction Chemicals

06 November 2020

MBCC Group has emerged from the former BASF Construction Chemicals business after its acquisition by an affiliate of global private equity firm Lone Star (Lone Star) and started operations as of 1 October 2020. The transaction between BASF and Lone Star was closed on 30 September 2020.

Lone Star is now the new owner of the business. MBCC Group has been carved out from BASF Group over the past 18 months and is now a fully-standalone organisation.

MBCC Group is one of the leading suppliers of construction chemicals and solutions worldwide and offers innovative and sustainable products and solutions for the construction industry across different sectors, such as buildings, structures, underground construction, new construction, as well as for renovation. MBCC Group is also amongst the globally-leading suppliers of admixture systems and also a key player in the highly-fragmented construction systems market.

MBCC Group serves more than 30,000 customers and business partners around the globe. It is consisting of approximately 70 legal entities worldwide and is home to around 7500 employees and construction experts in over 60 countries. The global and European headquarters are in Mannheim, Germany, with regional headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio, USA (Americas), Dubai, UAE (Middle East-Russia-Africa) and Singapore (Asia-Pacific).

MBCC Group's strong main brands Master Builders Solutions®, PCI®, Thermotek®, Wolman®, Colorbiotics® and Watson Bowman Acme® are well established in the markets and are backed by more than 100 years of industry heritage and experience.

Published under