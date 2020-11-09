CemNet.com » Cement News » Hsing Ta Cement sees 24% rise in October revenue

09 November 2020


Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has recorded a 23.6 per cent YoY rise in revenue in October, increasing to TWD789.78m (US$27.73m) from TWD638.73m in October 2019.

In the January-October period, revenue saw a modest dip of 4.1 per cent YoY to TWD6bn from TWD6.26bn.

