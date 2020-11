Long Son Cement to commission third line in December

11 November 2020

The third production line of Vietnam’s Long Son Cement, based in the central province of Thanh Hoa, is expected to be put into operation in December 2020, with a design capacity of 2.5Mta, according to Vietnam News.

The construction of the line began in October 2019 and represents an investment of VND4trn (US$172.41m). Upon completion, the capacity of Long Son will reach 7Mta.

