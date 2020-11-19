CI4C consortium makes progress with carbon capture project

19 November 2020

The pilot project "catch4climate", for which four cement manufacturers have joined forces, is set to capture CO 2 at the site of the Mergelstetten cement plant in southern Germany. For this, the consortium intends to build and operate its own demonstration plant on a semi-industrial scale, where the oxyfuel process will be applied for CO 2 capture. The captured CO 2 will then be used to produce "reFuels", climate-neutral synthetic fuels such as kerosene for air traffic, with the help of renewable electrical energy.

The four European cement manufacturers, Buzzi Unicem - Dyckerhoff, HeidelbergCement, Schwenk Zement and Vicat founded the Cement Innovation for Climate (CI4C) joint venture at the end of 2019.

The CI4C consortium has now entered the planning phase and is cooperating closely with the federal state of Baden-Württemberg with regards to the catch4climate pilot project in Mergelstetten. Together with the Prime Minister and the Transport Minister of the federal state, a corresponding Letter of Intent was signed in Stuttgart on 18 November 2020.

The realisation of the project is still subject to the application for public research funding.

