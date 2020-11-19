Community petitions Dangote for payment of land ownership entitlements

Members of the Ijako-Orile community in the Yewa North area of Ogun State, Nigeria, have staged a peaceful protest, urging for the payment of their ownership entitlements to the land on which the Dangote Cement factory is situated in Ibese, according to This Day.

Representatives of the community have also submitted a letter of appeal to the president of Dangote Cement, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the issue. In their petition, the Ijako-Orile community say they own the land upon which the factory is based and that they were compelled to file an action before the Ogun State High Court when all efforts to claim their rights on the land proved abortive.

