Dangote Cameroon sells 1Mt of cement in the 9M20

20 November 2020

Dangote Cameroon has announced that it sold around 1Mt of cement from its 1.5Mta grinding plant in the first nine months of 2020, up 18 per cent YoY from the 9M19. The company has estimated that it had a 39 per cent market share during the period.

The rise in demand has been attributed to increased investments in construction projects. “The market is primarily driven by individual construction projects and government housing estates,” said the company.

Published under